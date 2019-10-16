Sanawad: Orphanage comes up with help of social workers

Sanawad: With the help of several social workers around the town, the first residential place for Navya Jankalayan Samiti, a humanitarian organisation, is finally functional.

The plot for the home was given by LIC agent Sumitra D’Souza. The funds for construction work were raised with the help of generous donations by several people. For now, the place caters to 50 needy and orphan children and provides them with shelter, food and education. It is managed by Navya Patidar and Mahesh Patidar.

Recently, Jitendra Birla of Reva Gurjar Yuva Sangathan donated a year’s worth salary of the teacher who comes to teach the students. The people around the town celebrate their birthdays and anniversaries here and donate something each time. The children here have a complete computer set, a LED television and toys. People also sponsor ration of the house, medicines and clothes. Navya and Mahesh Patidar expressed their gratitude towards people who have supported them and provided for the children.