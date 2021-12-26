Sanawad: Only public cooperation can make cleanliness campaign a success

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Only public cooperation can make the cleanliness campaign a success. It is the duty of every citizen to keep the city clean. Barwah MLA Sachin Birla said so during the programme orgnaised in Sanawad under the state-wide Swachhta Prerna Mahotsav here on Saturday.

Birla and other leaders remembered the contribution of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the development of the country. Thereafter, the residents were administered the oath of active participation in the cleanliness drive. CMO Balram Bhuria shed light on the cleanliness survey in detail.

Ex-municipal council president Ramcharan Kushwaha said that the countryís Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of the cleanliness campaign. It is the duty of every citizen to actively participate in the cleanliness campaign.

Councillor Kaushalya Pandit said that just as we try to keep our homes clean, in the same way, we should try to keep public places clean too. BJP leader Prabhat Upadhyay said that the cleanliness of Sanawad Nagar is a collective responsibility and every citizen will have to come forward to make the cleanliness campaign successful.

MLA Birla, ex-MLA Hitendra Singh Solanki and guests honoured the sanitation workers engaged in the cleanliness of Sanawad Nagar by giving them citations and mementos.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 10:55 PM IST