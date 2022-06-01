Sanawad: Nearly 3 dozen people sacrifice land rights so that 7 can enjoy substantial landholdings

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Setting an example before thousands of families in the town, more than three dozen people from a single-family have sacrificed their share of ancestral land so that seven people from the family can enjoy substantial land holdings.

According to information, over 40 members of the Patel family belonging to the Gurjar community from Jirbhar village in Sanawad tehsil of Khargone district gathered at the registrar's office on Tuesday to settle a 15-year-old land dispute.

Family head Mahendra Patel informed that about 15-year back, they had bought five-and-a-half acres of agricultural land, but due to the large size of the family, they are facing problems to prepare the registry of the land. For this, the entire family reached the premises of the concerned office on Tuesday and let go of their rights to the land in favour of seven members of the family.

Many of the villagers who were present at the registrar's office were surprised to see so many people gathered in one place.

Patel added that the registry process of land was getting delayed due to the growing number of people in the family and their busy lifestyles as many of the family members did not have time to visit the office.

Registrar Ramcharan Kushwah said that about 5.54 acres of ancestral agricultural land was registered in the name of 40 people. On Tuesday, all of them gave their consent to register this land in the name of just seven people of the family.

He added that originally the land belonged to four brothers of the family. With the passage of time, the number of family members increased. To avoid any further dispute regarding the land, its registry is being done with mutual consent.

Many people appreciated the family members saying that they had seen many families at the registrar's office fighting for their claim on the ancestral land, but this is the first time that so many people of the same family have come to give up their rights without any dispute.

This includes family members in all age groups from an elderly woman of 85 years to a girl of 21 years. The female members of the family told that 33 members gave up their rights on the land due to the lesser area of ??the land.