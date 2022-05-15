Sanawad: MLA lays foundation stone for bridge on river Bankura

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla laid the foundation stone for the much-awaited bridge and returning wall on the banks of Bankura river in Dhakalgaon on Saturday.

The villagers had been demanding the construction of a bridge and returning wall for years. In the absence of the bridge, the farmers were facing a lot of difficulties in transportation and ferrying agricultural goods from Dhakalgaon to other villages.

The MLA said that this bridge and returning wall would be constructed at a cost of Rs 37 lakh. The MLA urged the villagers to keep an eye on the quality of construction in order to make the bridge durable.

Notably, this bridge which will connect Dhakalgaon to village Toklay is very important for the development of Dhakalgaon. Apart from this, the MLA also announced that a hundred chairs at a cost of Rs fifty thousand would be provided for the community building of Gurjar society.

A large number of villagers including social worker Narayan Chaudhary, Laxman Randwa, Mahadev Birla, Nanakram Gender, Gulabchand Pomadia, Mahavir Chaudhary, Gendalal Ainak Wale were present on this occasion.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 10:45 PM IST