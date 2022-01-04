Sanawad: Lockdown will not be imposed again, says n-charge minister Kamal Patel

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the spike in cases of novel coronavirus, in-charge minister Kamal Patel inspected the Government Hospital on Tuesday.

He said that mega vaccination campaigns are being carried out to ward off infection and government is well-prepared to fight against the possible third wave of Covid-19. Lockdown will not be imposed again, he added.

MLA Sachin Birla discussed about the medical facilities with Patel. He demanded to install 100 beds in Sanawad hospital and 50 beds in Bedia Hospital. Patel assured to discuss the issue with the Chief Minister soon.

Dr Hansa Patidar and Dr AS Chauhan drew the attention of Patel to the anomalies in appointment of doctors in the hospital. Patel assured the hospital administration to fulfill the shortage of doctors at earliest and directed them to submit an application in this regard.

Patel and Birla inspected the oxygen plant set up with public cooperation at the hospital. Public representatives witnessed the oxygen production process. Later, Patel inspected the Corona Medical Room and Emergency Medical Room. He announced to reward the doctors and medical staff for the outstanding service work.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:38 PM IST