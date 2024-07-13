 Sanawad Krishi Upaj Mandi Scam: CM Mohan Yadav Promises Farmers Of Full Compensation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreSanawad Krishi Upaj Mandi Scam: CM Mohan Yadav Promises Farmers Of Full Compensation

Sanawad Krishi Upaj Mandi Scam: CM Mohan Yadav Promises Farmers Of Full Compensation

BJP MLA Sachin Birla from Sanawad - Barwah detailed the plight of the affected farmers, who were left in financial distress after a trader absconded with approximately Rs 4.32 crore worth of gram purchased from 202 farmers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 08:29 AM IST
article-image
File Photo

SANAWAD (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Sachin Birla from Sanawad - Barwah met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal on Friday to address the dire situation faced by farmers defrauded of crores in Sanawad Krishi Upaj Mandi.

The MLA detailed the plight of the affected farmers, who were left in financial distress after a trader absconded with approximately Rs 4.32 crore worth of gram purchased from 202 farmers.

The CM, expressing deep sympathy for the farmers, assured that the government will fully compensate the cheated farmers. He immediately directed the officials concerned to initiate an administrative process to release the funds. The swift action promises that the farmers will receive their due payments soon, alleviating their financial burdens and ending their ongoing protests.

Read Also
Bhopal: Drone, Fireworks, Laser Beams Banned In Airport Vicinity
article-image

During the farmers' agitation in Khargone, collector Karmveer Singh played a commendable role by engaging directly with the farmers, listening to their grievances and assuring them of swift resolution. Birla extended his gratitude to the CM for addressing the critical issue and highlighted the efforts of the collector in supporting the farmers.

Additionally, the MLA told the CM that the amount recovered from the auction of the absconding trader Anil Malakar's confiscated property will be deposited in the Mandi Board, ensuring that the funds are allocated to the affected farmers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5 Best Places To Visit In Orchha To Soak In The Monsoon Charm

5 Best Places To Visit In Orchha To Soak In The Monsoon Charm

Indore: Class VI Student Dies After Tripping While Running Home From School Bus

Indore: Class VI Student Dies After Tripping While Running Home From School Bus

Indore: IDA To Sell Flats For Upper And Middle Classes In Scheme No 155 And 103

Indore: IDA To Sell Flats For Upper And Middle Classes In Scheme No 155 And 103

Indore: Traffic Curbs In Place On July 14 For Amit Shah's Visit; All You Need To Know

Indore: Traffic Curbs In Place On July 14 For Amit Shah's Visit; All You Need To Know

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Oppose Land Allotment For Amusement Park In Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Oppose Land Allotment For Amusement Park In Badnawar