Sanawad Krishi Upaj Mandi Scam: CM Mohan Yadav Promises Farmers Of Full Compensation

File Photo

SANAWAD (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Sachin Birla from Sanawad - Barwah met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal on Friday to address the dire situation faced by farmers defrauded of crores in Sanawad Krishi Upaj Mandi.

The MLA detailed the plight of the affected farmers, who were left in financial distress after a trader absconded with approximately Rs 4.32 crore worth of gram purchased from 202 farmers.

The CM, expressing deep sympathy for the farmers, assured that the government will fully compensate the cheated farmers. He immediately directed the officials concerned to initiate an administrative process to release the funds. The swift action promises that the farmers will receive their due payments soon, alleviating their financial burdens and ending their ongoing protests.

During the farmers' agitation in Khargone, collector Karmveer Singh played a commendable role by engaging directly with the farmers, listening to their grievances and assuring them of swift resolution. Birla extended his gratitude to the CM for addressing the critical issue and highlighted the efforts of the collector in supporting the farmers.

Additionally, the MLA told the CM that the amount recovered from the auction of the absconding trader Anil Malakar's confiscated property will be deposited in the Mandi Board, ensuring that the funds are allocated to the affected farmers.