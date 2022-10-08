Sanawad: Ginners on strike on October 11 against high mandi tax 

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Ginners of the state are all set to strike against the state government for the high mandi tax on October 11 under the guidance of Madhyanchal Cotton Ginners & Traders Association.

Madhyanchal Cotton Ginners & Traders Association president Vinod Kumar Jain, Sanawad Ginner association president Bhagchand Jain, and others handed over a memorandum to MLA Sachin Birla for lowering the mandi tax and to save the state ginners from extinction.

It has been stated in the memorandum that the ginning business of the state is going through a period of great crisis due to excess market tax. They added, currently they have to pay 1.70 per cent as tax. On the other hand, states like Maharashtra and Gujarat are charging mandi tax in the range of 0.25-1 per cent. They want the government to lower the tax rate as soon as possible.

For the past three years many ginning companies have already left the state and moved out to other places.