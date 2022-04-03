Sanawad: Delay in Binjalwara micro lift project causes resentment among farmers

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): There is an atmosphere of resentment among the residents of Sanawad and adjoining villages that is increasing with every passing day due to the delay in the Binjalwara micro lift project.

On Saturday, scores of villagers from Binjalwara, Hirapur and Dasoda villages submitted a memorandum in the name of NVDA minister Bharatsinh Kushwaha to MLA Sachin Birla and demanded that the project work be started soon.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the Binjalwara-Bhikangaon micro lift project was to be completed for Rs 692 crore under Indira Sagar Project. But even after a lapse of four years, not even one per cent of work has been done on the ground. The work of Pump No 2 and Pump No 3 of the project is closed for the last year. In reality, the progress of work is negligible. But progress is being shown on paper.

Farmers' land has been acquired for the construction of the project. Due to the closure of the project, about 129 villages in Barwah and Bhikangaon area are deprived of irrigation and drinking water.

There is a lot of resentment among the farmers of the area due to the stoppage of the project work.

The villagers warned that if the project work is not started soon, villagers will be forced to protest. It is noteworthy that the contract for this project is with the GVPR company and this project will irrigate about 50 hectares of land of 38587 farmers of 12 villages of Barwah assembly constituency and 117 villages of Bhikangaon assembly constituency. The project was started in the year 2018 and was to be completed by 2021.

During a discussion with media persons, villagers said that according to their information about Rs 450 crore has been paid, but not even one per cent of the project work has been completed.

Birla told the farmers that he had met Kushwaha in Omkareshwar regarding the delay in this project and had apprised him of the problems of the farmers. Birla said that he would also meet chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and make every effort to start the project work at the earliest.

The delegation of villagers also submitted a memorandum to NVDA officer Dinesh Gathia addressed to the NVDA minister. Gathia said that the memorandum given by the villagers would be sent to the higher authorities.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:20 PM IST