Sanawad: Another blow for Congress in Barwah assembly constituency

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress was dealt another blow in the Nimar region as Rohit Daluka, a person belonging to a family that has been associated with the Congress for decades joined BJP.

Rohit took the BJP membership in presence of local MLA Sachin Birla, who had himself, switched from Congress to BJP recently.

Rohit is a great-grandson of Balkishan Daluka who was a president of Sakal Samaj (group of 12 different communities) and had a great in Nimar politics, while Rohitís grandfather Puran Daluka was also a senior Congress leader in his time.

Rohit, a post-graduate in Management, has been considered a Congress strongman, who earlier had been city president of Youth Congress. He is currently serving as president of Yuva Vahini of Sarva Brahmin Society. Daluka prominently participated in Shobha Yatra taken out on Parshuram Jayanti recently.

As per details, Rohit Daluka joined the saffron party in the presence of scores of party veterans here at Sanawad town of Khargone district where MLA Sachin Birla welcomed Daluka into the BJP family.

It is to be noted that his great-grandfather Balkishan Daluka has been a prominent leader of the Congress party in the Barwaha area since the time of Independence.

On this occasion, the district convener of Cooperative Cell Rajesh Jaiswal, former assembly in-charge Laduram Sahu, Kisan Morcha district president Mahesh Gurjar, Vikrant Kothari, rural board general secretary Naval Singh Pawar among other party workers were also present.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:45 PM IST