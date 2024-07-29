Samudra Shivling: 'Ganga' Appears In Narmada In MP's Khargone

Ardhanareshwar idol of Lord Shiva |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The ancient Dhareshwar temple, situated in Khaigaon village on the northern bank of Narmada, 75 km away from Khargone district headquarters, is a revered site for devotees.

Established by Lord Krishna's charioteer Daruk, the temple houses an Ardhanareshwar idol of Lord Shiva, attracting devotees throughout the year. According to local residents, in Treta Yug, Matang Rishi came to this area to do penance and four Sanatan Kumars came to test him.

To fulfill their conditions, Matang Rishi manifested the Ganga, Samudra Shivling and a mound of elephant ash in the Narmada.

Samudra Kund |

Today, devotees can still see the Ganga Tila, a mound formed in the Narmada, which has a Shivling and a stream of water flowing towards the east, considered to be the Ganga.

A fair is held here on Ganga Dashami. The area is also home to Samudra Kund, a pond with salty water and Hathi Bhasm Ka Tila, a mound of elephant ash. Thousands of Shivling figures are carved on stones on the banks of the Narmada, attracting a large crowd of devotees during the holy month of Shravan.