Sailana: Will BJP Shake The Congress Stronghold?

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Sailana (ST) assembly seat is the only constituency in the district where both BJP and Congress have announced their candidates to date for the upcoming assembly elections.

The main fight is going to take place between Congress candidate sitting MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot and BJP candidate former MLA Sangeeta Charel. BJP won only the 2013 elections from this seat.

Sailana assembly seat remained a stronghold of Congress and BJP always found it hard. Congress has again relied upon sitting MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot while BJP relied upon Sangeeta Charel who had opened the winning account of the BJP in the assembly elections of 2013.

The history of the Sailana assembly constituency is very interesting as once upon a time socialists were also posing equal challenge to Congress in this constituency. Socialists registered victory in three assembly elections in 1962, 1977 and 1980 but later socialists lost the grip on the constituency and BJP emerged thereafter to challenge Congress.

Another interesting fact about the Sailana seat is that Prabhu Dayal Gehlot, father of the present Congress candidate Harsh Vijay Gehlot had won the seat seven times and Harsh Vijay Gehlot won once.

Thus out of a total of 14 assembly elections held in this assembly seat so far Gehlot family has won eight times. Even in 1998 when Congress denied ticket to Prabhudayal Gehlot he won as an independent candidate from this seat.

In 2018 assembly elections BJP fielded former socialist Narain Maida as its candidate but lost to Congress candidate Harsh Vijay Gehlot by a margin of 28,498 votes.

History as under:

1951: Jeta Bhagga, Congress

1962: Laxmansingh Jhitra, socialist party

1967: Prabhudayal Gehlot, Congress

1972: Prabhudayal Gehlot, Congress

1977: Kamji Gamira, Janta Party

1980: Prabhudayal Gehlot, Congress

1985: Prabhudayal Gehlot, Congress

1990: Kamji Gamira, Janta Dal

1993: Lahling Devda, Congress

1998: Prabhudayal Gehlot, as Independent

2003: Prabhudayal Gehlot, Congress

2008: Prabhudayal Gehlot, Congress

2013: Smt Sangeeta Charel, BJP

2018: Harsh Vijay Gehlot, Congress

