Sailana: Four abductors held within hours of release of captive property dealers

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Hours after an abducted property dealer was released after paying Rs 20 lakh 'ransom', the police arrested four persons involved in the crime on Sunday.

The four accused identified as Siddharth Sanghavi, Ayush Ranka, Mahendra Rathore alias Kukku and Praveen Sanghavi, all residents of Sailana, were produced before the court on Monday, said Sailana police station in-charge Neeraj Sarwan. The four have been sent to judicial custody, he added.

The accused had allegedly abducted Pankaj Lodha on May 6, when he was heading to his native village in his car from Jaora. His friend Rajesh Patidar and driver Mangilal Gurjar were in the car when Lodha was forcibly pulled out of the car. Lodha was released on Sunday after remaining in captivity for two days. He had allegedly paid Rs 20 lakh to the abductors, a few of whom he was well acquainted with.

Lodha in his statement to police said he was heading to his native place when one of the accused, Mahendra Rathore, stopped his car and asked for a lift. Since Lodha was well acquainted with Rathore, he allowed him to sit in the car, police said quoting Lodha .

After some time, one four-wheeler intercepted their car and three men alighted from it. They dragged Lodha from his car by the collar. One of the accused Siddharth allegedly tried to hit him with a sword, which Lodha stopped using his right hand.

The accused then pushed him (Lodha) in their four-wheeler and drove towards Bodina village. The accused kept him at an abandoned house and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay them Rs 20 lakh. Siddharth told him that they already prepared a grave at Hatnara village where they will bury him alive.

Later, the†accused asked him to give signed blank cheques, which Lodha accepted. He called up his minor daughter to bring his cheque book to the place where he was kept captive. Fearing for his life, Lodhaís wife and daughter brought the cheque†book.

When the duo arrived, Siddharth immediately snatched the cheque book and filled Rs 11 lakh amount on the cheque in the name of Praveen and Rs nine lakh in the name of Mahendra.

To ensure that they were not embroiled in any legal issue, the accused took Lodha to an authorised deed writer and got legal documents of the three transactions prepared. The accused had threatened Lodha to abduct his daughter if he did not sign the documents. Lodhaís brother Rupesh also reached the spot, where Siddharth and others allegedly threatened him. Later they dropped Pankaj at the tehsil office.

Seems case of financial dispute: Police

Sailana police station in-charge Sarwan who conducted the preliminary investigation said that it seems to be a case of financial dispute between Pankaj and others. Police have booked Siddharth and others under Section 341, 342, 386, 294, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3/4 of the Madhya Pradesh Debtors Protection Act.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:56 PM IST