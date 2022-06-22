Sagar: Civic body polls; 38 candidates in Khurai’s 3 city council elected unopposed

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 38 candidates out of the total 45 were elected unopposed in the Khurai’s Barodia nagar, Bandri and Malthon nagar parishad. Khurai is the home town of Urban Administration and Development minister Bhupendra Singh.

On the last day of withdrawing nominations, i.e June 22, the independent candidates withdrew their nominations on the basis of consensus.

Barodia nagar parishad in Khurai (Sagar) has already achieved samras local body status by electing all the candidates unopposed as all the 15 candidates of nagar parishad were elected unopposed here.

The candidates’ names include Rati Raja, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Pooja Singh Lodhi, Kamlesh Ahirwar, Halli Bai Ahirwar, Meena Devi Kushwaha, Komal Singh, Rekha Chourasia, Balram Dangi, Munnalal Jain, Ramsakhi, Ghansu Saur, Laxmi Lodhi, Dileep Ahirwar and Sangeeta Dubey.

At the same time in Malthon nagar parishad, 12 candidates including Neha Singh, Ganesh, Jitendra Kushwaha, Prem Ahirwar, Malti Ahirwar, Sonam Pathak, Jayant Singh Bundela, Sangeeta Yadav, Charan Lodhi, Prakashrani Harpu, Gajendra Singh and Arvind Bundela were elected unopposed.

Likewise in Bandri nagar parishad, 11 candidates including Bhuri Bai, Krishna Bai, Kunjan Lodhi, Dammu Adiwasi, Shikha Singh, Priyanka Haricharan, Rajesh Pathak, Sudha Lodhi, Dropadi Lodhi, Meera Sahu and Ramu Patel were elected unopposed.

