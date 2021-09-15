Saffron units object to sanitary pads in Lord Ganesha’s hands

Mhow (FPNS)

Congress leader Rajkumar Bagdi and his son Ankit came under attack by the saffron organisations after Ankit posted the photo of Lord Ganesha’s idol, kept at his shop, holding sanitary pads.

After he posted the picture on Facebook, Instagram and certain other social media platforms, his post received 33,129 likes in one day. It also prompted saffron organisations to post adverse comments and directives to remove the picture immediately.

When Ankit was contacted, he said that his NGO named “Anivarya” makes distributes sanitary napkins to poor adolescent girls for spreading awareness on menstrual hygiene. He said that he didn’t aim at hurting religious sentiments of anybody and has apologised for his act. His father Rajukumar Bagdi has also apologised for this and the family wants to end the row over the issue.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:44 AM IST