Saffron mask with BJP leaders’ face at marriage party

Indore: A BJP leader used the opportunity of his nephew's marriage to distribute saffron-coloured masks with pictures of BJP leaders on them, thus giving publicity to his party and also following Covid norms.

The nephew of BJP leader Naresh Phundwani got married on Monday at a marriage garden in MR 10. The guests were provided with a mask on which faces of senior BJP leaders were printed. The marriage was attended by around 50 people following the guidelines of the district administration. Phundwani said that his nephew Sagar Pherwani's marriage had been fixed for May 26 but got cancelled due to lockdown.

The main attraction in the marriage was the saffron colour mask with faces of PM Narendra Modi, CM(MP) Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP (Indore Constituency) Shankar Lalwani.

Phudwani said that the bride and groom were wearing the mask with MP Lalwani pic and their parents were wearing masks with the face of PM Modi and CM Chouhan.

Phudwani said that the bride and groom were wearing the mask with MP Lalwani’s face and their parents were wearing masks with the face of PM Modi and CM Chouhan.