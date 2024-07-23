SAFETY CONCERNS: Tribal Girls In Meghnagar Forced To Stay In A Temporary Facility, Superintendent Lives Separately

The make-shift hostel |

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos prevails at Kamla Nehru Girls Hostel in Meghnagar. Due to ongoing construction, the hostel operates from a temporary hall under a water tank behind the janpad panchayat. The hostel superintendent resides separately in employee quarters across from the janpad panchayat office, leaving the safety of tribal girls compromised.

Despite the recent suicide of a student at Jhabua Mahavidyalaya Girls Hostel, which led to assistant commissioner Nisha Mehra instructing hostel superintendents to improve safety, the situation in Meghnagar remains unchanged. The new hostel building has been under construction for over a year, forcing the girls to stay in a temporary facility while the superintendent lives separately with her family.

Principal G S Devhare claimed the superintendent couldn't stay in the temporary facility due to a lack of living arrangements. However, he failed to address why 50 girls could manage there but not the superintendent. Following a complaint, the superintendent of Jhabua Girls College hostel was suspended for negligence, raising questions about the lack of action for Meghnagar's hostel.

The hostel girls face numerous challenges. They have to fetch their drinking water from taps in the market and sometimes supply water to the superintendent's house. They also clean the superintendent's quarters. A viral video shows girls carrying water pots on their heads, highlighting the lack of basic amenities.

When asked about the girls' safety, principal Devhare said that the responsibility lies with the watchman. However, he admitted he hadn't physically verified their living conditions. This reliance on the watchman instead of having the superintendent reside with the girls raises concerns. Whether the superintendent was given permission to live separately or chose to do so on her own is unclear, but the safety implications are significant.

Meghnagar BEO Narayan Singh Nayak acknowledged the separate living arrangements, citing ongoing construction and alternative provisions. He assured that senior officials would be informed about the current situation. The safety and well-being of the hostel girls remain a pressing issue that needs immediate attention and resolution.