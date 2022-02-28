Russia-Ukraine War: Tears of joy, wide smiles as student returns safely

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Suyash Mahajan of Sonkatch, Dewas district was among the first batch of students from Madhya Pradesh who reached home safely after being flown into the country from war-torn Ukraine on Monday morning.

His safe arrival brought immense happiness to him and his family. It was a journey that will remain etched in his memory for a lifetime.

Suyash went to Ivano-Frankivsk city in Ukraine to pursue MBBS about four years back. He landed in New Delhi on Sunday late evening and from where he arrived in Bhopal on Sunday morning where his family members were eagerly waiting for him.

Narrating his nightmarish experience, Suyash said everything was normal until the Russian army invaded the country. With declaration of war, hundreds of Indian students from Ivano-Frankivsk city were stranded at the country's border with limited food and water under the open sky at -5 degrees Celcius.

Suyashís parents Sanjay Mahajan, Sangeeta Mahajan and other family members erupted into joy after seeing Suyash at the doorstep said it was very tough for them to spend every second as their son was in a war-torn country. Mahajan family distributed sweets in the locality as part of celebration.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:24 PM IST