Rural Areas Of Indore Also To Be Made Top In Cleanliness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In lines with the city, now the rural area of the district will also be made top in cleanliness. In this regard, a resolution was taken in a joint meeting of public representatives and officials held here on Tuesday in the special presence of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

It was decided in the meeting that under the Swachh Bharat Mission, cleanliness related works will be done in the rural areas of the district by running a campaign and public awareness.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, District Panchayat President Reena Satish Malviya, CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, Vice President of District Panchayat Bharat Singh Patel along with officials of rural areas of the district and District Panchayat members, Janpad President etc. were present in this meeting. It was told in the meeting that the first phase of Swachh Bharat Mission has been completed in the district.

In the first phase, individual toilets have been constructed in every house in the rural areas of the district. Community toilets have also been built. In the first phase, Indore district was number one in the country. It was decided that on the initiative of former Lok Sabha Speaker Mahajan, effective implementation of the second phase of the campaign will also be ensured in the district.

The district will be made number one in cleanliness in the lines of the city. Information about the works being done under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was given in the meeting. It was told that the second phase of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been started in the district. In this, mechanized material recovery facility centres have been built in all four development blocks for plastic waste management.

Vehicles have been provided for door-to-door garbage collection in 102 gram panchayats with a population of more than 3,000 in the district. Mahajan said that this system should be expanded and vehicles should be provided for door-to-door garbage collection in all the panchayats of the district. Mahajan said that Indore city has been ranked first in cleanliness for seven consecutive times.

Our effort should be that the rural areas of the district also remain top in cleanliness.