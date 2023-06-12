RTO Starved Of Blank Cards: Pay Touts Or Lodge Complaint With CM Helpline To Get Cards

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief for applicants for driving licences as they are not getting the licence cards even after six months of the approval.

Moreover, the highest number of complaints with the CM Helpline is regarding the pendency of cards, mainly the driving licences.

Applicants are facing an ordeal in getting their licence and registration cards and things have been turning worse with each passing day. Surprisingly, instead of taking steps to resolve the issues, officials of the Regional Transport Office are still giving the excuse that cards are not available.

Earlier, the officials had procured cards and cartridges from nearby districts but the situation turned the same again.

According to official sources, 1000 cards can be printed every day in the office but the work is stuck for the last many months due to the shortage.

“More than 8,000 licences and registration cards yet to be printed due to negligence by Smart Chip Company, which is responsible for the work, and by the RTO officials who are not concerned for the ordeal of applicants,” sources said adding “If anyone wants a card, either he/she has to pay the touts or they will have to complain with CM Helpline.”

Meanwhile, RTO Pardeep Sharma told media that they have informed the transport commissioner about the problems in printing cards and are also going to serve notice to the responsible company.

“Not only Indore, but many districts are facing a shortage of cartridges and cards. We have informed the transport commissioner and are also going to serve notice to the Smart Chip Company for the same,” he said.