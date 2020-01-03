RSS leaders are here else I would have put Indore on fire: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya to ADM

Indore: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday lost his cool when he along with party workers went to meet Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi but learnt that the officer was out-of-station.

“We had sent a letter to him (Tripathi) expressing wish to meet him today (Friday). He did not even bother to inform us that he is out of station. We will not tolerate this kind of attitude anymore. Our Sangh leaders are here or else I would have set Indore on fire today,” an enraged Vijayvargiya told ADM BBS Tomar at Residency.

RSS leaders including Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat are in the city for a convention.

Through a letter on Thursday, the BJP had sought Friday noon's appointment from Tripathi, DIG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, district collector Lokesh Jatav and Municipal Commissioner Asheesh Singh to meet them at Residency for discussing public issues.

Singh had expressed his inability to show up for the meeting as he was busy with Swachh Survekshan-2020. Other officers reportedly did not respond to the BJP leader's letter.

Vijayvargiya along with party MP Shankar Lalwani, MLAs-- Ramesh Mendola, Mahendra Hardia and MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and city party president Gopi Nema had reached Residency in the afternoon but none of the senior officers were present there for the meeting.

Irked over this, Vijayvargiya told the ADM that the administrative officers insulted the public representatives from the BJP. “The officers should respect public representatives whether they come from ruling or Opposition party. BJP leaders’ insult will not be tolerated,” he stated.

Thereafter, the BJP leaders staged a dharna outside Tripathi’s official residence which continued for an hour.

As per information, Tripathi was in Hanumantiya for Jal Mahaotsav function which was attended by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The Congress described the BJP senior leader’s statement as highly objectionable. “We condemn such remarks. However, Vijayvargiya should keep this in mind that it’s not Shivraj Singh Chouhan government but that of Kamal Nath. So he better mind his actions,” said Narendra Saluja, spokesperson of the Congress.

Vijayvargiya is considered as a strongman of BJP in Malwa region. In July last year, his MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya had made headlines when assaulted a civic body official with a cricket bat during a removal drive. Akash had justified his actions saying that his party's line of action has always been “Aavedan, nivedan aur phir dana dan.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had got furious over this behaviour and had directed the party organisation to show the door to such leaders no matter whose son he is.

A video of this incident was tweeted by MP Congress.