RS 600-CRORE SCAM: Alirajpur Congress MLA Mukesh Patel demands BJP MP's resignation

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Mukesh Patel from Alirajpur launched a scathing attack on BJP MP Guman Singh Damore from Ratlam ñ Jhabua parliamentary constituency who has been named in Rs 600-crore scam.

On Monday, Alirajpur district Congress president Mahesh Patel levelled serious allegations on Damore and demanded arrested of BJP MP with then Alirajpur collector Ganeshshankar Mishra, public health engineering (PHE) executive engineer DL Suryavanshi, Sudhirkumar Saxena and others.

Demanding Damoreís resignation, Patel said that if he has slightest loyalty towards the society, then water would have been reach every village and hamlet affected by fluorosis, but (Gumani Singh) Damore was busy in filling his own vault. If there is semblance of morality left in him, then he must resign immediately, Patel said.

Taking a dig at the PHE department, Patel called it a synonym of corruption, apathy and negligence in the district.

MLA Patel said that for a long time, the PHE department has remained a stronghold of corruption, apathy and negligence in the district.

He claimed that on October 3, 2020, he had informed additional secretary of MP Government about the rampant corruption through a letter.

He raised issue of how public representatives and all the employees of the Public Health Engineering Department in Alirajpur district are ignoring peoplesí issues.

Patel alleged that he had requested in the letter that disciplinary action should be taken against all the officers and employees of PHE, otherwise it is not possible to solve the problems of the general public.

He also asked the government to take serious action in the case registered by the court against MP and other officers and provide justice to the tribal people.

Damore has pleaded not guilty after he was reportedly summoned by State BJP president VD Sharma to State BJP Headquarters here in Bhopal on Tuesday. He has said that he was neither posted in Alirajpur and Jhabua, nor he was involved in the scam.

'The allegations levelled on me are baseless. I was never posted in Alirajpur and Jhabua. I am not involved in any scam. No FIR is registered against me, so far,' Damore said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:35 PM IST