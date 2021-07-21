Rs 20,000 stolen from yet another Indore CDM

Indore: In another incident, criminals have managed to steal cash from the cash deposit machine (CDM) of a nationalised bank in the Annapurna area. The incident happened a month ago, but it was reported to the police by the bank authorities on Tuesday. The police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused. This was the sixth such incident in which the accused managed to steal cash from the CDM of the same bank in the city.Annapurna police station-in-charge Gopal Parmar said that the incident took place at the bank’s CDM machine installed in the Narmada Nagar area on June 16, 2021. The criminals stole Rs 20,000 from the machines using a debit card. The modus operandi was the same as in the previous incidents.

Parmar said that, in June, cash was stolen from a CDM in Rajendra Nagar and, later, the accused stole cash from the Annapurna area, but the bank has reported the matter after they found a discrepancy in the funds kept in the machine. Two suspects were seen on the CCTV and a search is on for them. The CCTVs installed outside the booth are also being checked.

As the modus operandi is the same as in the previous five incidents, the police believe that the same gang is involved in the crime. The accused are well aware of the machine’s operations, so they target the CDM of the same bank’s branches. So far, the accused have stolen more than Rs 10 lakh from the CDMs in Rajendra Nagar, Bhanwarkuan, Vijay Nagar, Sanyogitaganj and Juni Indore areas of the city.