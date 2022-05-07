Romancing Print-22 Meet to be held in Ujjain on May 15

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Romancing Print-22 Conference will be organised in Ujjain on May 15 by the Indore Master Prints Association (IMPA) and Ujjain Print and Media Association under the aegis of the All-India Federation of Master Prints (AIFMP) at Hotel Rudraksh.

“The aim of the conference is to educate print media organisations about the technical and financial advancement and various topics, such as digital printing, bank loan, subsidy scheme, transfer printing, screen print machine, digital printing technology upgradation, will be covered,” said IMPA secretary Ravi Tanwani.

The AIFMP, in association with the IMPA, is all set to arrange a conference that has the motto of bringing together small industrialists and businesses who are established in small towns and are unable to attend print and press conferences in eminent hotels, providing them with an opportunity to enhance their connectivity. Along with professionals in the field and experts, many industrialists who sell digital products for printing will also attend the conference.

