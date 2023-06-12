ROLL BASKETBALL, SPEED SKATING: Students Prove Their Mettle In International Competition

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Students of St Thomas School, Dewas continue to shine and make the school proud. Three students have brought laurels to the school by winning medals at the Indo-Nepal (International) Roll Basket Ball and Speed Skating championship.

The championship which was held at Kathmandu in Nepal, was a showcase of skill and precision. Impressive performances of Harsh Patel and Anand Patel stood out as they beat out fierce competition to secure gold medals. Jhil Sharma also secured second position while bagging silver medal at the championships, under the guidance of school coach Urwashi Mandloi.

Upon returning to the city, school management including director Saju Samuel, chairperson Jamie Samuel, principal PJ Thomas, CSO Ashish Narvare, sports teacher Rajeev Kothia and teachers have felicitated students with certificates, consolation prizes and sweets.

