Road Widening Between KD Gate & Imli Tiraha: Jain Community Shows Rougher Side Against Temple Removal | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Removal or shifting of shrines coming in the road widening exercise from KD Gate to Imli Tiraha has become a big challenge for Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC).

The Jain community has decided that from Monday, protests will be lodged by putting flexes on all houses in the city, on which it will be written, ‘No vote for those who break the temple’.

The opposition to razing of shops below the mosque has also become a big problem. Apprehension has been raised in front of Aditya Nagar, the nodal officer of the UMC that the mosque may collapse due to the demolition of shops.

On the other hand, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also entered the fray in protest against removal of temples. The UMC is facing a stiff opposition to road widening before the assembly elections.

On Sunday, UMC officials warned trustees of the Jain community that the part of the temple should be removed by Sunday evening itself, lest 18 JCBs of the UMC would run together.

Regarding this, a joint meeting of Digambar and Shwetambar Jain Samaj was held on Saturday night in which three important decisions were taken. MLA Paras Jain also spoke to the mayor and UMC officials on this matter. The UMC officials gave an ultimatum to remove shops below the mosque as well.

There was opposition to this too. The shopkeepers have also expressed apprehension that the entire mosque will collapse if shops are demolished. Now the officials of UMC and the administration are brainstorming regarding the matter. VHP office-bearers have also lodged a protest against shifting of temples.

