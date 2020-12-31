Ringing in 2021: ​ Indoreans ​seek divine blessings, end 2020 with good ‘deeds’

​Indore:

As Indoreans waited for 2021, they decided to earn blessings, a get-together with family and make the best memories to add a little positivity to 2020. The unusual 2020 came to an end with social drives, philanthropic efforts, some house parties, religious rituals and prayers.

Here is a small view of how Indore said goodbye to 2020:

Special end to 2020

In an effort to make the day special for specially-abled children, entrepreneur Samrat Nema along with a team of NGO provided various gifts including medical self-care boxes for children. Nema met with the children and motivated them to dream.

He helped them understand various ways in which they can become independent, at least in understanding some health issues. Among children, everyone was facing a different impairment including intellectual.

Free flight for hearing impaired & mute

For four hearing impaired and mute youngsters, the end of 2020 was better than they ever expected. The four youngsters enjoyed a free flight trip under an initiative taken by Airport Director Aryama Sanyal and coordinator Tariq Abbasi.

The four youngsters were: 16-year-old Gori Chouhan and 20-year-olds Tanushree Koshal, Kanishk Perwaal and Vijay Pal. At the end of the trip, Gori had tears of joy and hope for 2021.

The four youngsters were taken for the round trip from Indore to Jabalpur by Monica Purohit from Anand Sanstha on Thursday morning.

Donating medical machines, hopes for healthier tomorrow

In hope of a healthier 2021, Ritesh Patni from an NGO Namo Namo Shankara donated two machines to MGM Medical College to help corona warriors keep the residents healthy and safe.

Patni donated the machines in memory of late Kamalchand Patni. The two machines (coagulation analyser and automated slide strainer) are designed to measure different chemicals and other characteristics in a number of biological samples quickly, with minimal human assistance. These measured properties of blood and other fluids may be useful in the diagnosis of disease.

The NGO is led by MP Shankar Lalwani and social worker Pankaj Fatechandani.

Devotees thronged to seek blessings of Khajrana Ganesh

Seeking to begin the New Year with blessings of lord Ganesh, thousands of devotees thronged at Khajrana late night.

Pandit Satpal Bhatt, the head priest said that to maintain the darshan system, zigzag railing were put up.

Devotees were allowed to enter from the Kali Mata temple on Khajrana road. Devotees had to exit from Ganeshpuri colony towards Ring Road.

Devotees stood in queues for ‘darshan’ of Lord Ganesha. Darshan was open overnight in the temple from 30 feet distance. Guards were deployed for coordination and management in the temple premises.

Entry was closed at Ranjit Hanuman at 11 pm and in Annapurna temple at 10 pm.