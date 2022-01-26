Rewa: 'Bomb' found under bridge on NH 30, threatening letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath also found

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Ruckus was created in Rewa when the police got information about two 'bombs' being placed under two different overbridges located under the Mangawan police station area of ​​the district.

A team of Bomb Scott along with the administrative staff reached the spot and defused the bombs.

Police and administrative staff reached the spot immediately diverting the route and stopping the traffic.

It is being told that both the bombs were kept under two different over bridges of Mangawan police station area and a threatening message for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also kept near the bomb.

"If Yogi Adityanath considers it as a challenge, soon cars and buses will also burn," said the letter.

"The bombs have been diffused. Prima facie, is being linked to the Uttar Pradesh elections, while the matter is being investigated by the police. Soon the accused will be under arrest," said the police.

Possibility of conspiracy due to elections in Uttar Pradesh

Not to be mentioned, Rewa is one such district in the border districts of Uttar Pradesh which is considered as a crime city, in such situation, the incident of the bomb is also being considered as a conspiracy to spoil the atmosphere of Uttar Pradesh elections through Rewa.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 04:08 PM IST