Revoke Two-Wheeler Ban On Dhanteras: Rajwada Traders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Entry of two-wheelers has been stopped in Rajwada Market area on Dhanteras on October 29 over which traders on Saturday demanded that the two-wheeler vehicles should be allowed to enter the market because stopping entry of vehicle would impact their business. The traders observed the day as ‘Kala Diwas’ and wore black clothes. Police officials discussed with the traders.

The police told the traders that the entry of two-wheelers will be stopped on October 29. The traders said that their business will be impacted with this decision they want two-wheelers to be allowed inside the market area for convenience of the buyers coming to the market.

Sarafa Association Traders president Anil Raka said that two-wheelers should be allowed inside the market and roadside vendors should maintain discipline and not harm the traders.

Also traders said that due to the footpath roadside vendors their business is getting impacted. However, the public representatives have given the permission to the roadside vendors to set up shops till the festival.

The traders want that roadside shops should not be set up on the footpath due to which the customers face trouble in reaching their shops. According to the information, the traders are upset with the recent incident in which a clothes trader was attacked with a metal rod by a roadside vendor after an argument over setting up of shop outside his shop.