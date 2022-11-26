Revision of voters’ list: 76K applications received 

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The revision of the photo voters’ list is going on in the district since November 8 and under the drive, the District Election Office has so far received over 78,000 applications. These include the correction of names of existing voters and the addition of names of new voters to the list. The drive will run till December 8. The final publication of the voter list will be made on January 5, 2023.

As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India the special brief revision of the voters’ list started on November 8. After the publication of the draft, the block-level officers (BLOs) are receiving claims and objections related to the voters’ list.

Joint collector Munish Singh Sikarwar informed that under the drive, special camps were held on November 19 and 20 and BLOs had also carried out the door-to-door survey.

They received applications for the addition of names, removal of names of the deceased and those who were transferred, modification of names\address, duplicate EPIC etc. From November 9 to November 21, a total of 76,884 applications have been received in the district

Sikarwar said that the last date for receiving claims and objections under the revision programme is December 8. Claims and objections will be resolved by 26th December and the final publication of the voters' list will be made on 5th January 2023.

