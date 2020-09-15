Revision of Opium Policy: Issue licence before Sept 30, demand MP farmers

Mandsaur: For over a century, opium crops have grown in this region. The opium farmers are facing issues and are demanding some changes in the opium policy which is revised annually.

They have submitted a demand letter suggesting the Union finance minister Anurag Thakur to keep the average percentage of morphine to 3.3%, to increase opium price, increase average per hectare yield to 5 kg per hectare, to issue the license before September 30, so that crops can be grown on time, among others.

At meeting held in Delhi Thakur said that the new policy will be announced soon. Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta, Narcotics Director Dinesh Buddh and others were present.

Under the Union Finance Ministry, opium crops are sown in fixed areas on the license (tenancy) and the central government purchases the produce.