Revenue Maha-Abhiyan 2.0: Camps To Be Organised To Resolve Revenue Cases Till 31 August

Collector Asheesh Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh has directed that under the mega revenue drive, revenue camps should be organised in the district for the quick resolution of the cases related to Revenue Department. Revenue cases should be resolved quickly and within the stipulated time frame. No case should remain be pending. The collector gave these instructions in the meeting of revenue officers held here on Saturday.

He said that the Revenue Mega Drive is our top priority. This campaign should be implemented effectively in all circumstances and maximum number of people should get its benefits. It was told in the meeting that as per the guidelines given by the state government, Revenue Maha-Abhiyan 2.0 will be organised till 31 August for quick resolution of revenue cases and to correct the errors in the revenue records.

During the maha-abhiyan, the pending cases (name transfer, partition, demarcation, record correction etc.) in the revenue courts (RCMS) will be resolved within the time limit. New revenue cases will also be registered on RCMS, amendment on map and e-KYC of Samagra to Aadhaar, linking of Khasra to Samagra and Aadhaar and Farmer Registry, including revenue related problems of the general public will also be resolved.

As per the instructions of the government, the earlier passed orders will be implemented in the Khasra and map by 31st July. The pending cases which have crossed the deadline as on 30th June 2024 will be identified and the cases of transfer, partition, record correction will be resolved by organising regular hearing in the court.

Efforts will be made to complete the process of linking the land parcel with Samagra during the maha abhiyan. The previously left out eligible beneficiaries will be added under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Also, ineligible beneficiaries will be identified. Apart from this, pending e-KYC and Aadhar seeding for PM Kisan will be completed.Additional collector Gaurav Benal, CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, additional collectors Roshan Rai and Rajendra Raghuvanshi along with other officers were present in the meeting.