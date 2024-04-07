Restrictions On Festivals: Hindu Community Threatens To Boycott LS Polls In Bhikangaon | Picasa

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Tension mounted as the Hindu community in Bhikangaon has threatened to boycott Lok Sabha elections over the alleged restrictions imposed on their upcoming festival celebrations ahead of polls. Posters advocating for the celebration of festivals without hindrance have emerged across the city.

These posters, put up by the Sakal Hindu community, serve as a visual representation of their collective discontent with the administration. A veteran member of Sakal Hindu Samaj and BJP councillor Harish Gangarade emphasised that festivals like Gangaur and Ram Navami have traditionally been celebrated with grandeur, yet they face unnecessary obstacles this year.

Gangarade highlighted the discrepancy of allowing loudspeakers in larger cities while imposing restrictions in smaller towns like Bhikangaon. Furthermore, social worker Praveen Gangarade pointed out the contrast in behaviour during recent festivities like Rang Panchami, where prominent leaders including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and others were seen enjoying DJ music and dancing in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh: Star Players Accorded Grand Welcome

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A grand procession was taken out to welcome national player Kusum Mali (Rising Star Kabaddi Club, Jharda) and 33rd inter-state (sub-junior girls category) gold medallist Mahi Kumawat upon their arrival at Mahidpur town. The procession commenced with the players and coach paying homage to Someshwar Mahadev and receiving blessings from Mahant Shri Shri 1008 Shri Purnanand Ji Bharati Maharaj.

Following this, the procession traversed through the main roads of the town, drawing attention and applause from the locals. At various points along the route, stages were set up to honour and welcome the players. Garlands were offered and turbans were adorned as a gesture of respect and admiration. The players and their coach were greeted with cheers and applause.

Local political leaders, including Pratap Singh Arya, joined the procession to extend their warm greetings. MLA Dinesh Jain Boss personally garlanded and welcomed the players and coach at Indokh Chowpatty. The festive atmosphere continued with cultural performances, traditional music and enthusiastic cheers from residents and supporters lining the procession route. The procession culminated with heartfelt welcomes and honours at various locations, highlighting widespread admiration and pride.