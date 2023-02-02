Resort membership: Woman duped of Rs 1.52 lakh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was duped of Rs 1.52 lakh by some men on the pretext of providing her membership of a resort. After receiving the woman’s complaint, Indore Police managed to return the entire amount to the complainant within a few days.

According to a police officer, the woman named Manju had lodged a complaint that she was contacted by some men at a hotel in the Vijay Nagar area a few days ago. The men on the pretext of giving attractive offers on the membership of a resort named Blue Mountain Resort Spa and Hospitality and the accused took money from the woman. They allegedly received money using her credit card after scanning it five times.

When the money was deducted, the woman lodged a complaint with the cyber helpline number.

Following the complaint, the alert cops swung into action. The police contacted the men from Surat and warned them to return the cash to the woman. After that they returned the entire amount to the woman.

Rs 1 lakh returned to iron chain trader

In another case, the police returned Rs 1 lakh to an iron chain trader within a few days. According to the complainant named Mustafa, he was contacted by a conman, who posed as an army officer and informed the trader that he wanted to buy iron chains in bulk. When the deal was ‘done’, the accused sent him a request for UPI on his phone on the pretext of sending money. When the trader clicked on the link, Rs 99,997 was deducted from his account. Later, the trader lodged a complaint with the police. After taking the transaction details, the police officers contacted the bank and managed to credit the entire amount to the trader’s bank account.

The police, again, urged people not to respond to unknown links sent by unidentified people to avoid online fraud incidents.

