Residents In Fear As Incidents Of Thefts Increase In Manawar

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): The increase in theft cases in Manawar town has created a scare among the local people while police have failed to sort out many cases.

In the past month alone, over five such cases have been reported from various residential colonies in Manawar (under various police circles). Despite efforts, cases of thefts and burglaries have become a regular affair in the town.

Just a few days after a band of thieves broke into the house of a Sarafa trader and made away with valuables worth Rs 15 lakh, two more robberies were reported from a kiosk operator, house in front of SBI bank (over 5 lakhs).

Now, burglaries broke into a house located at Vidyapurna Colony on Dhar Road and made away with valuables worth over lakhs of rupees. When house owner Ramesh Waran entered the house, he found the door of the house broken, rooms opened and all the items were found scattered in the rooms. The Steel Almirah, lockers were broken and some valuable items were found missing.

Police, on the other hand, maintained that patrolling in the affected areas has been intensified to check burglary incidents and a few additional measures will be introduced further. However, the local people, shopkeepers and bike owners are frightened and feel insecure for their property.

