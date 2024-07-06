Relief & Reunions: Swift Action By MP Police Brings Kidnapped Boy, Missing Minor Girl Back Home, 2 Arrested

SP felicitated police team for their swift action in reuniting the kids with their families | FP photo

Neemuch/Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic rescue operation, the Neemuch police arrested two accused, who allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old boy, Vishnu Odh, from Balaganj village on Thursday morning. The boy was safely rescued.

Upon receiving the report of the abduction, the police swiftly mobilised under SP Ankit Jaiswal's directives. A special team was formed, coordinating with local communities and neighbouring police stations.

The operation, which extended into Rajasthan, saw the kidnappers being traced with the help of cyber cell experts. Late at night, a joint effort between Manasa and Badliyas police stations led to the arrest of Govind Odh and Narayan Odh near Chandgarh village. The boy was rescued unharmed and the vehicle used in the abduction was seized. Another accomplice, Mukesh Gayri of Bhilwara, remains at large.

SP Ankit Jaiswal honoured the entire team involved in the operation, commending their swift and effective efforts.

Missing minor girl found in Bharuch

A police team from Cantt Police station in Neemuch rescued a minor girl who went missing on July 3 from Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1.

After the girl's mother, Jaimala Kanik, lodged a missing person report, SP Ankit Jaiswal directed a dedicated team, including the ASP, CSP, and Cyber Cell, to trace the girl.

Analysing CCTV footage and collecting technical evidence, the team discovered that the girl had boarded a train towards Bharuch in Gujarat. Alerted by Neemuch police, the Bharuch GRP team successfully rescued the girl from the train. An investigation was underway.