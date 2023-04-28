Relief from Covid cases in Indore: More patients discharged than found positive in last one week

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the fluctuating daily cases of Covid-19, the number of patients discharged in the last one week is more than the number of patients found positive. With this, the number of active cases in the city also dropped to 50, till April 26.

The number of patients found positive in the last seven days was only 43 while the number of patients discharged was 53 i.e. 10 more than the positive cases in the same period.

The highest gap in the positive patients and discharged patients was on April 24 when only seven positive patients were found but 12 patients were discharged.

“Indore has been going through a phase of fluctuating Covid cases. The cases of pandemic disease had seen a surge in last one month but now the number of patients discharged is also increasing. It is believed that the number of daily cases will drop to zero in the next couple of weeks,” district IDSP nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

He added that a few cases will continue to be found positive for the next few days.

“Even when the cases are decreasing, people must remain alert and follow the hygiene protocols of the disease,” he said.

The total number of Covid cases found positive in the city so far is 2,12,815 and a total of 2,11,293 patients have recovered and have been discharged successfully. As many as 1,472 people have died due to the disease since the outbreak in the city.