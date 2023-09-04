’Relief’ Forecast: More Than Average Monthly Rain Expected In September | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Indore received the lowest rainfall in the last decade in August, the meteorological department officials have forecast that September would witness more than average rainfall.

According to senior scientist of India Meteorological Department Ved Prakash Singh, “Monsoon activities will resume in the state from September 5 and it will continue till September 14.”

He added that the state would witness more than average rainfall in this month and it would help many districts to touch the seasonal average record.

“There are chances of heavy rains on September 7 and 8 in most of the state except some districts of Gwalior and Chambal division while another spell of heavy rains would be received on September 12-13,” the scientist said.

As per the records, the monthly average rainfall of September in Indore is 167.2 mm (6 inches) and the highest monthly rainfall in the last 10 years was recorded in 2019 i.e. 483.3 mm (19 inches).

This season, Indore had witnessed 45 per cent more rainfall than the average monthly rains in July i.e. over 18 inches but the long break in rains pulled the figures down and August recorded 75 per cent less rain than the monthly average. Meanwhile, the weather remained hot on Sunday and the temperature remained above 32 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 32.5 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius which was one degree below normal.

Weather In September

The southwest monsoon which sets over Indore by about third week of June continues until September, although it is on the wane. By the last week of September monsoon normally withdraws from Indore.

As compared to July and August, monthly average rainfall and the number of rainy days decrease during this month. Generally heavy downpour during September occurs in association with depression or low-pressure area moving inland from the Bay of Bengal across Orissa and moving in westerly or northwesterly direction.

The average rainfall of this month is 167.2mm, and the average number of rainy days is 7.7 of which about 1.1 days are associated with thunderstorms.

Based on available records for this month, Indore experiences following values

1. The highest monthly rainfall of 766.8 mm in the year 1954

2. The heaviest fall in 24 hours was 169.8 mm on 20 September 1962. 3. The highest maximum temperature was 37.4°C on 27 September 1987. 4. The lowest minimum temperature was 9°C on 2 September 2000.