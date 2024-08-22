 Registration For National Youth Commerce Olympiad Begins
The Career Counselling Committee and CAT Directorate of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India released the programme of CMA National Youth Commerce Olympiad (NYCO), 2024.

Thursday, August 22, 2024
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Neeraj Maheshwari, Chairman of Indore-Dewas Chapter of CMA has said that online registration for National Youth Commerce Olympiad (NYCO) 2024 has begun from August 16. The students can register online till October 15. Multi choice question based online exam will be held on November 17. Registration fee for participants is Rs 50.

The Olympiad is divided into three categories: Category A for students of classes 8 to 10, Category B for students of classes 11 and 12 and students studying CMA Foundation or CAT and Category C for graduates and CMA Inter and Final students. Participants will get a chance to win attractive prizes in each category, including Rs. 1,00,000 for first rank, Rs 50k for second rank and Rs 20k for third rank.

Read Also
IIM Indore Hosts Inaugural Director's Cup; Celebrates Women’s Football & Empowerment
article-image

Additionally, the next 100 participants in each category will get a consolation prize of Rs 500. Each participant will be given a digital certificate of participation. Students can contact nyco2024@icmai.in for any queries.

More information for registration is available on NYCO portal. CMA Ravindra Dubey, Media in-charge of Indore-Dewas Chapter, informed that the prestigious national competition provides a unique platform for students to showcase their skills and knowledge in commerce and management accounting, highlighting their hidden talents.

