Record breached in Indore: 628 test corona positive in district, two deaths reported; positivity rate is 16.74%

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Breaching previous record, 628 Covid positive cases were found in Indore district on Monday out of 3,751 samples tested.

The rate of positive cases stood at 16.74 per cent. Total number of positive patients reached 69,028. Two deaths were reported due to which the total number of deaths increased to 959, so far.

According to chief medical and health officer, reports of total samples received till Monday were 92,3156. As many as 3,113 samples tested negative on Monday. The health department took 3,761 more samples for testing including 3,501 RTPCR samples and 260 for Rapid Antigen Tests.

In all, 3,545 patients are under treatment in different hospitals in the city. A total of 64,524 patients have been discharged so far.