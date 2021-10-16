e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11:58 PM IST

Ravana Dahan event organised at Dewas

The event took place in the presence of chief guest MLA Gayatri Raje Pawar at Ramashrya Bilawali on Friday.
Staff Reporter
The Ravana Dahan event. | FPJ

Dewas: Dussehra was celebrated in the city with great fervour with the burning of a 45-foot-tall effigy of Ravana in the presence of chief guest MLA Gayatri Raje Pawar on Friday at Ramashrya Bilawali. Special guests on the occasion were former mayor Subhash Sharma and Durgesh Agarwal. Trust president Ramesh Kumar Agrawal said that, before the burning of the effigy, a maha aarti of Lord Shri Ram was performed. Scores of people marked their presence and enjoyed the fireworks.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11:58 PM IST
