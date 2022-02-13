Ratlam's Riddhi hoists Tricolour at Chandrashila

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Riddhi Maheshwari and brought glory to the city by hoisting Tricolour at the peak of Chandrashila located at a height of about 12110 feet (3690 meters) above sea level in the Himalaya Range.

Riddhi was one of the members of the ten-member team which started climbing towards Chandrashila. As per information, a five -member team which succeeded climbing at Tungnath commenced mountaineering in the first week of this month and the Tricolor was hoisted at Chandrashila on February 8. At temperature of (-) 12 degree and snowline of 15 to 20 feet depth, the mountaineers climbed towards Tunganth and then Chandrashila of Himalayas.

Riddhi is world record holder and Yoga expert. She completed her graduation from the Patanjali University, Haridwar in 2021 and bagged a gold medal.

It is to be noted that Chandrashila is the summit above Tungnath Temple which is termed the 'Moon Rock'. Chandrashila peak provides views of the Himalayas including Nandadevi,Trisul, Kedar Peak, Bandarpuch and Chaukhmba Peaks.

