Ratlam: Zeel plans to invest Rs 250 cr in investment zone

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Zeel, the prestigious brand in rainwear products and cloths has come out with the plan of investment of Rs 250 crore in the investment zone coming up near the eight-lane expressway in Ratlam district.

Given this information, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap informed that for setting up a plant of Zeel rain wears and cloth manufacturing, the company has submitted a proposal letter for the allotment of 50-hectare land in the investment zone near here and a letter to this effect has been submitted to the MP Industrial Development Corporation recently.

Kashyap informed that directors of the company Rohit Trivedi, Chirag Trivedi and Vinod Jain met him recently and discussed the proposal of setting up the plant in the upcoming investment zone in Ratlam district.

Kashyap assured them that he would get the land allotted at the earliest so that company could start its production in Ratlamís investment zone too. Zeel will invest in the first phase a sum of Rs 100 crore and will generate employment for 6,000 persons.

Zeel directors have also informed Kashyap that before the commencement of the production, the†company will give three months of training to the local people related to working in the plant.

At present Zeel has got manufacturing facilities at Bhiwandi, Vasai (Maharashtra) and Dungarpur (Rajasthan). Kashyap hoped that more and more entrepreneurs will come forward incoming period so as to set up productions units in the investment zone coming up near Ratlam city.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:51 PM IST