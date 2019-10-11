Ratlam: World Mental Health Day observed

Ratlam: World Mental Health Day was observed here on Thursday. A rally was taken out so as to create awareness about mental health, treatment of mental illnesses and mental disorder.

Rally commenced from district hospital in which social workers, doctors and nursing staff participated.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Nanaware said that wellness activities are undertaken under the ‘Nirogi Kaya Abhiyan’ and mental health services are also important.

Dr Nirmal Jain said that a number of symptoms come under mental illness and need proper treatment. He said that negatives thoughts also fall in the category of mental illness. Dr Gaurav Chittoda of Ratlam Medical College said that mental illness should be taken seriously and proper treatment should be carried out.

World mental health day is organised by world federation for mental health. This year’s mental health day is supported by world health organisation (WHO), the international association for suicide prevention and united organisation for global mental health.

As per information world mental health day 2019 theme is suicide prevention. World mental health day is observed with the aim to raise awareness regarding mental health issues and mobilising efforts to support mental health.