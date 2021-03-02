Ratlam: Works remain incomplete in backward areas, demand for investigation into fund release raised

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Though the state SC, ST welfare department received more than Rs 10 crore from state government from 2014 to 2020, the development works in the areas inhabited by backward communities have not been completed.

This was revealed when Alot MLA Manoj Chawla raised the question in the state assembly on Monday, which was March 1. Under Anusuchit Jati Basti Vikas Yojana (SC colonies development scheme), 5 works in Sailana tehsil, 9 works in Ratlam tehsil, 4 in Piploda tehsil, 3 in Jaora tehsil and 9 in Alot have not been completed through the amount was approved long back. The condition is worse in most villages that come under Chawla’s assembly constituency.

This is despite the fact that full payments have been made to execution agencies at several places, it was told in the assembly. Some development work was done at department level but was not completed on time. MLA Chawla alleged that corruption has taken place in the department, which should be investigated and guilty should be punished.

In Alot assembly constituency, construction of community hall worth Rs 10 lakh in Delwas village (2015-16), work of community hall in Barkheda worth Rs 5 lakh, drain construction in Badawada ward number 6 worth Rs 7.90 lakh are still incomplete after approval.