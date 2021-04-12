Ratlam: Vaccination in full swing in district, eager villagers go for inoculation

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The vaccination has been planned at 168 centres in the district covering all development blocs under the four-day intensive Covid-19 vaccination drive. On the second day on Monday, vaccination was on at all the centres till filing of this report.

On Sunday, 11,822 people were vaccinated (11,434 for first dose and 388 for second dose) at 159 vaccination centres in the district. On Sunday, 24 vaccination centres achieved 100 per cent or above target while 50 centres achieved above 50 per cent target of vaccination. At 10 centres, no one arrived for inoculation. In all, 96,219 doses were administered in the district till Sunday since vaccination began.

As per official information, health department achieved 53.542 per cent of the target on Sunday. In villages like Dhoswas, Dharad, Kanadiya, Semliya Asawati, Malwasasa, Akyakala, people showed enthusiasm to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, district panchayat CEO suspended Chikni village panchayat secretary for remaining absent at vaccination centre and poor arrangements.

On Sunday, District Panchayat CEO Meenakshi Singh inspected centres in Advania, Sasar, Bhamat, Shivgarh villages in Sailana janpad and Rajapura Mataji, Chikni, Kelkaccha, Bajana, Chhavani Dodia in Bajna janpad panchayat.