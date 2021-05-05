Ratlam: Vaccination for 18-plus group begins in Madhya Pradesh district

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Vaccination for people belonging to age group of 18 to 45 years began in the district from Wednesday. The first vaccination dose in this age group was administered to local resident Vineeta at IMA Hall situated at Guashala Road.

Vaccination commenced at 9 am and people of this age group were jubilant on getting vaccine on first day. Chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware said vaccination of 18-45 age group will be carried out on May 6 too at IMA Hall.

He said maximum of 100 people in this age group will be vaccinated on May 5-6. He said those who were born before December 31, 2003, are eligible for vaccination.

Besides, inoculation of people above 45 years of age was carried out at 7 centres on Wednesday. As per reports, the turnout of people above 45 years of age was high. At Alkapuri centre, vaccination doses exhausted and people had to return without inoculation.