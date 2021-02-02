RATLAM: Union Budget will boost development but will lead to inflation, says experts

Ratlam: Experts here said that though Union Budget 2021 will boost development, it will lead to inflation due to higher rate of deficit. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman almost kept status quo on income tax while she should have eased compliance and rationalisation of the slab rates, opined experts.

Chartered accountant Navin Pokharna said that expectations with respect to simplification and rationalisation of Income tax structure came to a naught as Finance Minister maintained status quo. He lauded the setting up of Bad Loan Bank as it will allow banks to focus on their core activities.

Tax practitioner Deepak Purohit said that small tax payers are worst affected due to Covid and at least relief should have been given to the tax payers in the income bracket of Rs.5-8 lakh. He said that those who rely only on pension and income from interest should have been exempted from Income tax instead of proposed relief for pensioners of the age of over 75 years. He said there is nothing in Budget for to cheer Income Tax payees. He said that GST provisions should be made more rationale.

CA Vijay Somani said that the proposed amendments of higher TDS on PAN card holders who do not file returns will boost tax filing. He said that lack of relief to tax payers with income over 5 lakh is a big disappointed. He said amendment that revised Income tax return will be allowed to be filed within three months of filing of original return will increase discontentment. Infrastructure and transport sectors will get big boost.