RATLAM: Two persons arrested while transporting cattle for slaughter in Alot

Alot (Ratlam district): The police have arrested two persons and seized two pick up vehicles on Sunday morning. They were transporting cattle for slaughter. One accused is on the run.

Sub Inspector Pankaj Rajput said Alot police acted fast on receiving information and reached the site. They searched two pick up vehicles (MP 45 G 1583 and MP 45 G 1928) and found 10 cattle in them. Though two persons were arrested, one person fled.

Accused Dinesh son of Varu, 28, and Narsingh son of Mansingh, 25, residents of Jhabua were arrested. The police have registered a case and launched search for third accused.