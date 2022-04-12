Ratlam: Traders given June end deadline to finish single-use plastic stock

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Traders dealing in the single-use plastic disposal material have been given relaxation to finish their stock by June end. Thereafter traders will have to follow the guidelines of the state government.

A meeting was held on Sunday at the collectorate here in which district collector Kumar Purushottam directed the traders that they should not purchase new stock and will have to finish their existing stock by June end.

However, the ban on the sale of single-use plastic bags shall remain in force. The meeting with the traders was held to review the earlier decision of the district administration about not selling single-use plastic disposal material which had resulted in the closure of shops involved in this trade.

While speaking in the meeting Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that awareness among the public is very important to discourage single-use plastic.

He directed the Ratlam Municipal Corporation to hold meetings with owners of marriage gardens, catering services and other big users of plastic to spread this awareness.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:16 PM IST