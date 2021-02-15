RATLAM: Three killed, one injured as speeding truck hits car on Lebad - Nayagaon highway in Madhya Pradesh

Ratlam: Three persons were killed and one seriously injured after a car in which they were travelling was hit by a rashly driven truck, Namli police said. The incident took place at about 1.30 am on Lebad - Nayagaon four-lane highway, about 16 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Monday.

Those killed have been identified as Sangram Singh, 28, from Indore, Abhiraj Singh, 24, Harshvardhan Singh, 30, both from Ratlam. Prathvipal Singh from Amleta village was injured. One can gauge the intensity of crash based on the fact that food grains loaded on truck were found strewn all over on the road.

Namli police station incharge BL Bhabar said people in car were returning from Panched village after attending a wedding. Near Panched Fanta under Namli police station jurisdiction, a speeding truck hit the car. Truck also turned sideways. According to reports, truck driver and cleaner ran away. A case has been registered at Namli police station.

After the accident, police team and an ambulance rushed to spot, evacuated bodies and Prathvipal Singh from the mangled car. He was taken to district hospital while three bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.